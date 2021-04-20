The Nashville Predators have won 14 of their last 19 games.
So many different players have stepped up to help make this current push to the playoffs.
One of those guys is Calle Jarnkrok.
The 29-year-old Swede is playing in his 7th full season with the club and continually puts himself in the right position.
As a result, Jarnkrok now leads the Preds with 12 goals.
“I’m getting good passes from (Mikael) Granlund and some other guys. It’s a little bit of luck. Hopefully, I'll get a couple more this season," says Jarnkrok.
“He’s a really responsible player, really smart player. There's a lot of trust out there," says Granlund.
That trust comes from a second line of forwards who, as the numbers tell us, are leading the way.
Since Jarnkrok, Granlund and Luke Kunin became linemates on March 27th, the Preds are 10 and three.
And that trio has combined for 10 goals and 13 assists during that span.
“They've been the driving force, no matter who's been in the lineup,” says head coach John Hynes.
“Just the consistency level they've been able to play with has been really important to our group."
And they continue to help the Preds win important games.
On Monday, Jarnkrok played in his 500th career NHL game.
That’s a big milestone for a guy who's become a key contributor to this team.
“I think I’ve been getting a little better each year and getting more ice time playing with very good players. It definitely helps my game for sure," adds Jarnkrok.
“He's the ultimate pro. Ultimate teammate. And he's been a real pleasure to coach," says Hynes.
