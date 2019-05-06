If you've watched Vanderbilt baseball this season, there's a good chance, no matter the game, junior J.J. Bleday has shown up somewhere.
After Sunday's performance in South Carolina, Bleday will now show up in the Commodores' record books.
Bleday belted his 23rd home run of the season in the series finale. That broke the school's single-season record, which was held by Pedro Alvarez.
It's wild! Last year, Bleday hit four home runs.
"If you'd have told me at the beginning of the year I'd do this, it'd be crazy," says Bleday.
"Credit goes to being more comfortable in the box and more mature. Your swing will evolve naturally as you get older so your power will come naturally. The best thing you can control is hitting the ball the other way and be a hitter and drive the ball to all parts of the field."
