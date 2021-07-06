NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - “Name, Image, Likeness.”
It’s a phrase that is changing the college sports landscape as part of a new rule allowing NCAA athletes to make money for endorsing a product or business.
Right out of the gate, Tennessee State University has one of the more interesting case studies for this new era of college sports.
Incoming freshman basketball player Hercy Miller signed a $2 million endorsement deal as a brand ambassador for the tech company Web Apps America.
Hercy Miller is also the son of rapper, turned entrepreneur Master P, whose real name is Percy Miller.
It’s an interesting situation as Miller enters college at TSU for the fall semester.
“I want this to spread to everyone. I want people to get the same deal I did. I see it as a blessing,” said Hercy Miller.
“It’s exciting for him. It’s exciting for our program for a guy to come out and get that,” said TSU basketball coach Brian “Penny” Collins.
Miller’s deal is one of many brokered by college athletes across the country once the framework of the NCAA’s NIL rule took effect on July 1.
“Every coach in the country will have to have some education on it,” said Collins. “Every program will have somebody on campus that will be an NIL expert.”
The University of Tennessee is already working with Altius Sports Partners, a consulting agency helping many schools navigate the evolution of this NCAA rule that is still in its infancy.
Miller’s deal is more unique – and for now more lucrative – because of who his dad is.
“By me being in the entertainment business, having lawyers, having a team, this made it much easier for Hercy’s deal,” said Master P.
All of this is the tip of the iceberg as athletes, schools and businesses look to grow their brands together while maintaining a structure of compliance and adhering to their fundamental purpose.
“Making sure they stay focused on basketball and school, that’s the main thing,” said Collins. “This doesn’t become a distraction for our young men.”
“That’s why I’ve got to work as hard as I do. I’m going to work even harder. I’m gonna have a target on my head at all times,” said Hercy Miller. “I gotta just stay focused and stay on path.”
“For us, we look at this as a blessing, but we’re moving on and getting prepared for the season and getting prepared for school, so I think that’s the most important thing,” said Percy Miller.
The Millers will be hosting a free “Book and Ball” camp for kids on July 21 at the Gentry Center.
“That’s a big thing with me. I want to bring the whole community together. I love the city of Nashville. I want everyone to come to the games. I want to pack out the Gentry Center,” said Hercy Miller.
