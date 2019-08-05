NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Over three days, hockey players ranging from their twenties to their seventies and up hit the ice at the Ford Ice Center for the Boom Boom Cup Classic.
It's fun to watch, and to play.
Not only for their skills, but look at that beard!
Bruce Johnstone, a player from Annapolis, Maryland who bears a strong resemblance to Santa Claus, said people always "know the hair and the beard."
Forget golf, or whatever septuagenarians are supposed to play. This is what they do.
"It's awesome. You have guys your age and it's a lot cleaner hockey when you get older," Johnstone added.
"I remind them it's wussy hockey. It's good exercise," Beth Johnstone, Bruce's wife said.
And it's good fun for players from all over the country, from Florida and Minnesota.
They're all reliving their glory days together, and enjoying great plays like this one in the final two minutes of a 2-2 tie in the championship game.
The tournament is in its fifth year.
Danny Geoffrion runs it.
They're doing another one in November the weekend before Thanksgiving.
