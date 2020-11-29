INDIANAPOLIS (WSMV) - Derrick Henry rushed for 178 yards and scored three touchdowns as the Tennessee Titans beat Indianapolis 45-26 to take over the lead in the AFC South.
The Titans defense forced Indianapolis to punt twice in the second quarter and the offense turned those into points.
Henry capped a 65-yard drive with a 1-yard run around right end to give the Titans a 21-14 lead with 6:15 left in the second quarter. Henry was able to score after the Titans took advantage of a penalty against the Colts that erased a third down sack of Tannehill.
After a second Indianapolis punt, Henry sparked the drive with a 31-yard run on first down. He capped it with an 11-yard run with 1:41 left in the first half.
The Colts and Titans scored on their first two possessions of the game before both defenses.
The Titans took the opening kickoff and drove down the field on a combination of Ryan Tannehill passing and Derrick Henry running.
Tannehill completed all four of his pass attempts for 31 yards during the 10-play, 75-yard drive. He threw a backward pass to Henry, who ran in from the 12 to give the Titans the lead with 9:12 left in the quarter. Henry carried the ball five times for 42 yards on the drive.
The Titans opened with a touchdown on their opening drive for the third straight game, the longest streak since 2001.
The Colts answered with Philip Rivers throwing an 11-yard touchdown pass to Trey Burton.
Ryan Tannehill threw a 69-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown in the closing seconds of the first quarter to give the Tennessee Titans a 14-7 lead over Indianapolis after the first quarter in a battle of the AFC South leaders.
Stephen Gostkowski’s 49-yard field goal with 44 seconds remaining in the third quarter capped a short drive after Breon Borders’ interception.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.