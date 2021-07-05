NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Yesterday was the last IndyCar race before the Music City Grand Prix and a local Tennessean came away with the checkered flag.
Josef Newgarden, of Hendersonville, won Sunday's race in Ohio.
He told us this is a big win to have right before coming back to Nashville.
"It's great, its good motivation. Tim said we needed to be the first bit box out in Nashville so we go that done yesterday. We got some confidence with this win ands o I feel like we can win and I've told these guys we can win any race and Nashville will be a dream to have a good result for," Newgarden said.
The Hendersonville native now has the most wins out of any active American driver in IndyCar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.