NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order issued Tuesday limits attendance at high school sporting events through Feb. 27.
Executive Order 74 allows local education agencies and schools to permit school-sponsored sporting events and activities, provided that all such activities, including practices and games or competition, must be conducted in a matter consistent with COVID-19-related guidance and rules adopted by the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletics Association.
Players’ parents or guardians and immediate household members can attend games. Lee added that grandparents could attend in the latest executive order.
Others who can attend games are first responders; coaching and team personnel; school, game and facility administrators; athletics officials and media and athletic scouting personnel attending the event in their professional capacity.
Social distancing between persons from different households is required.
Not allowed to attend is school bands, pep bands, cheerleaders and dance teams while the restrictions stay in place.
The TSSAA said in December that these are minimum requirements. School officials may require additional limitation on attendance.
The governor’s office also urges in the executive order that Tennesseans should work from home where possible, given the current spread of COVID-19 throughout the state and the resulting strain on health care resources.
He also urged places of worship to continue to utilize virtual or online services. Persons at weddings and funerals are strongly encouraged to follow the Health Guidelines and maintain appropriate social distancing. It is strongly encouraged that any large public celebration component of wedding and funerals be postponed or attended only by close family members.
Collegiate and professional sporting events and activities are subject to the rules, protocols or guidelines of their respective institutions and governing bodies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.