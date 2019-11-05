Schedule and results for the TSSAA Football Playoffs. All times 7 p.m. local time, unless noted.
Division I
Class 1A
First round
Friday, Nov. 8
Harriman (3-7) at Cloudland (5-5)
Jellico (3-7) at Oliver Springs (8-2)
Coalfield (7-3) at Hancock County (3-7)
Unaka (2-8) at Greenback (8-2)
Jo Byrns (2-8) at South Pittsburg (9-0)
Sale Creek (4-6) at Clay County (7-3)
Gordonsville (3-7) at Copper Basin (6-4)
Whitwell (2-8) at Monterey (10-0)
Hollow Rock-Bruceton (5-5) at Huntland (7-3)
Mount Pleasant (8-2) at McEwen (7-3)
Richland (6-4) at Huntingdon (10-0)
Booker T. Washington (5-5) at Lake County (10-0)
Greenfield (7-3) at MASE (7-3)
Memphis East (6-4) at West Carroll (6-4)
Dresden (4-6) at Memphis Middle College (9-1)
Saturday, Nov. 9
Collinwood (5-5) at Cornersville (7-3)
Second round - Friday, Nov. 15
Quarterfinals - Friday, Nov. 22
Semifinals - Friday, Nov. 29
Championship - Friday, Dec. 6, 11 a.m., Tucker Stadium, Cookeville
Class 2A
First round
Friday, Nov. 8
Cumberland Gap (4-6) at Hampton (8-2)
Sullivan North (5-5) at Oneida (6-4)
Rockwood (5-5) at South Greene (9-1)
Happy Valley (7-3) at Meigs County (9-1)
Westmoreland (5-5) at Tyner (7-3)
Marion County (2-8) at Trousdale County (9-1)
East Robertson (5-5) at Bledsoe County (7-3)
Tellico Plains (3-7) at Watertown (8-2)
Hickman County (5-5) at Forrest (10-0)
Eagleville (9-3) at Houston County (9-1)
Decatur County Riverside (5-5) at Lewis County (7-2)
Summertown (6-4) at Waverly (6-4)
MAHS (6-4) at Peabody (10-0)
McKenzie (5-5) at Mitchell (8-2)
Douglass (6-4) at Union City (6-4)
Adamsville (4-6) at Fairley (8-2)
Second round - Friday, Nov. 15
Quarterfinals - Friday, Nov. 22
Semifinals - Friday, Nov. 29
Championship - Saturday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m., Tucker Stadium, Cookeville
Class 3A
First round
Friday, Nov. 8
Kingston (6-4) at Chuckey-Doak (6-4)
Johnson County (4-6) at Austin-East (7-3)
Gatlinburg-Pittman (8-2) at Unicoi County (6-4)
West Greene (5-5) at Alcoa (9-1)
York Institute (3-7) at Loudon (10-0)
Sweetwater (7-3) at Smith County (6-4)
Sequatchie County (6-4) at Red Bank (8-1)
Signal Mountain (4-6) at Upperman (9-1)
Stewart County (6-4) at Pearl-Cohn (10-0)
East Nashville (8-2) at Sycamore (5-5)
Camden (4-6) at Stratford (7-3)
Giles County (4-6) at Fairview (8-2)
Sheffield (1-9) at South Gibson (9-1)
Covington (8-2) at Melrose (6-4)
Raleigh Egypt (3-6) at Milan (5-5)
Westview (6-4) at Wooddale (8-2)
Second round - Friday, Nov. 15
Quarterfinals - Friday, Nov. 22
Semifinals - Friday, Nov. 29
Championship - Friday, Dec. 6, 3 p.m., Tucker Stadium, Cookeville
Class 4A
First round
Friday, Nov. 8
East Ridge (6-4) at Elizabethton (10-0)
Sullivan South (5-5) at East Hamilton (7-3)
Howard (7-3) at Greeneville (8-2)
Grainger (6-4) at Anderson County (9-1)
Maplewood (3-7) at Livingston Academy (10-0)
Macon County (5-5) at Nolensville (8-2)
Tullahoma (7-3) at DeKalb County (6-4)
Stone Memorial (3-7) at Marshall County (8-2)
Jackson South Side (3-7) at Springfield (7-3)
White House Heritage (7-3) at Lexington (5-5)
Jackson North Side (6-4) at Creek Wood (8-2)
Portland (4-6) at Hardin County (9-1)
Craigmont (2-8) at Haywood (9-1)
Ripley (5-5) at Fayette Ware (8-2)
Bolton (1-9) at Crockett County (6-4)
Dyersburg (3-7) at Millington (8-2)
Second round - Friday, Nov. 15
Quarterfinals - Friday, Nov. 22
Semifinals - Friday, Nov. 29
Championship - Saturday, Dec. 7, 3 p.m., Tucker Stadium, Cookeville
Class 5A
First round
Friday, Nov. 8
Gibbs (7-3) at Tennessee (9-1)
David Crockett (7-3) at Knoxville Central (8-2)
Knoxville Halls (7-3) at Daniel Boone (6-4)
Cherokee (6-4) at South-Doyle (7-3)
Lenoir City (1-9) at Powell (10-0)
Knoxville Fulton (3-7) at Rhea County (8-2)
Walker Valley (4-6) at Knoxville West (9-1)
Oak Ridge (5-5) at Soddy-Daisy (6-4)
Hunters Lane (3-7) at Page (9-1)
Summit (8-2) at Gallatin (9-1)
Hillsboro (5-5) at Shelbyville (9-1)
Columbia (6-4) at Beech (10-0)
Ridgeway (5-5) at Henry County (8-2)
Clarksville (6-4) at Munford (7-3)
Kirby (8-2) at Dyer County (8-2)
Kenwood (2-8) at Southwind (6-4)
Second round - Friday, Nov. 15
Quarterfinals - Friday, Nov. 22
Semifinals - Friday, Nov. 29
Championship - Friday, Dec. 6, 7 p.m., Tucker Stadium, Cookeville
Class 6A
First round
Friday, Nov. 8
William Blount (4-6) at Dobyns Bennett (8-2)
Bearden (4-6) at McMinn County (9-1)
Bradley Central (7-3) at Farragut (5-5)
Science Hill (4-6) at Maryville (10-0)
Lebanon (5-5) at Oakland (10-0)
Riverdale (7-3) at Mount Juliet (6-4)
Wilson Central (6-4) at Blackman (6-4)
Cookeville (5-5) at Hendersonville (5-5)
Franklin (5-5) at Cane Ridge (7-3)
Stewarts Creek (8-2) at Ravenwood (9-1)
Independence (6-4) at Smyrna (6-4)
McGavock (3-7) at Brentwood (8-2)
Germantown (2-8) at Houston (10-0)
Bartlett (6-4) at White Station (6-4)
Memphis Central (4-6) at Collierville (5-5)
Cordova (4-6) at Whitehaven (8-1)
Second round - Friday, Nov. 15
Quarterfinals - Friday, Nov. 22
Semifinals - Friday, Nov. 29
Championship - Saturday, Dec. 7, 7 p.m., Tucker Stadium, Cookeville
Division II
Class A
First round
Friday, Nov. 8
Mount Juliet Christian (3-6) at Columbia Academy (5-5)
Tipton-Rosemark (4-6) at Donelson Christian (7-3)
Fayette Academy (5-5) at Middle Tennessee Christian (4-6)
Chattanooga Grace (3-6) at University School of Jackson (7-3)
Quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 15
Mount Juliet Christian-Columbia Academy winner at Friendship Christian (8-2)
Tipton-Rosemark-Donelson Christian winner at Davidson Academy (8-2)
Fayette Academy-Middle Tennessee Christian winner at Nashville Christian (10-0)
Chattanooga Grace-University School of Jackson winner at King’s Academy (6-4)
Semifinals - Friday, Nov. 22
Championship - Thursday, Dec. 5, 11 a.m., Tucker Stadium, Cookeville
Class AA
First round
Friday, Nov. 8
Goodpasture (4-6) at Knoxville Grace (8-2)
Lipscomb Academy (5-5) at Boyd-Buchanan (8-2)
Knoxville Webb (3-6) at Christ Presbyterian (4-6)
Christian Academy of Knoxville (8-2) at Chattanooga Christian (6-3)
Harding Academy (2-8) at Evangelical Christian School (9-1)
First Assembly Christian School (5-5) at Battle Ground Academy (7-3)
Northpoint Christian (3-7) at Franklin Road Academy (7-3)
St. George’s (4-6) at Lausanne (5-4)
Quarterfinals - Friday, Nov. 15
Semifinals - Friday, Nov. 22
Championship - Thursday, Dec. 5, 3 p.m., Tucker Stadium, Cookeville
Class AAA
Quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 15
Christian Brothers (8-2) at McCallie (6-4)
Ensworth (7-3) at Briarcrest (9-1)
Knoxville Catholic (7-3) at Memphis University School (9-1)
Montgomery Bell Academy (6-4) at Baylor (9-1)
Semifinals - Friday, Nov. 22
Championship - Thursday, Dec. 5, 7 p.m., Tucker Stadium, Cookeville
