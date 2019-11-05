TSSAA logo

Schedule and results for the TSSAA Football Playoffs. All times 7 p.m. local time, unless noted.

Division I

Class 1A

First round

Friday, Nov. 8

Harriman (3-7) at Cloudland (5-5)

Jellico (3-7) at Oliver Springs (8-2)

Coalfield (7-3) at Hancock County (3-7)

Unaka (2-8) at Greenback (8-2)

Jo Byrns (2-8) at South Pittsburg (9-0)

Sale Creek (4-6) at Clay County (7-3)

Gordonsville (3-7) at Copper Basin (6-4)

Whitwell (2-8) at Monterey (10-0)

Hollow Rock-Bruceton (5-5) at Huntland (7-3)

Mount Pleasant (8-2) at McEwen (7-3)

Richland (6-4) at Huntingdon (10-0)

Booker T. Washington (5-5) at Lake County (10-0)

Greenfield (7-3) at MASE (7-3)

Memphis East (6-4) at West Carroll (6-4)

Dresden (4-6) at Memphis Middle College (9-1)

Saturday, Nov. 9

Collinwood (5-5) at Cornersville (7-3)

Second round - Friday, Nov. 15

Quarterfinals - Friday, Nov. 22

Semifinals - Friday, Nov. 29

Championship - Friday, Dec. 6, 11 a.m., Tucker Stadium, Cookeville

Class 2A

First round

Friday, Nov. 8

Cumberland Gap (4-6) at Hampton (8-2)

Sullivan North (5-5) at Oneida (6-4)

Rockwood (5-5) at South Greene (9-1)

Happy Valley (7-3) at Meigs County (9-1)

Westmoreland (5-5) at Tyner (7-3)

Marion County (2-8) at Trousdale County (9-1)

East Robertson (5-5) at Bledsoe County (7-3)

Tellico Plains (3-7) at Watertown (8-2)

Hickman County (5-5) at Forrest (10-0)

Eagleville (9-3) at Houston County (9-1)

Decatur County Riverside (5-5) at Lewis County (7-2)

Summertown (6-4) at Waverly (6-4)

MAHS (6-4) at Peabody (10-0)

McKenzie (5-5) at Mitchell (8-2)

Douglass (6-4) at Union City (6-4)

Adamsville (4-6) at Fairley (8-2)

Second round - Friday, Nov. 15

Quarterfinals - Friday, Nov. 22

Semifinals - Friday, Nov. 29

Championship - Saturday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m., Tucker Stadium, Cookeville

Class 3A

First round

Friday, Nov. 8

Kingston (6-4) at Chuckey-Doak (6-4)

Johnson County (4-6) at Austin-East (7-3)

Gatlinburg-Pittman (8-2) at Unicoi County (6-4)

West Greene (5-5) at Alcoa (9-1)

York Institute (3-7) at Loudon (10-0)

Sweetwater (7-3) at Smith County (6-4)

Sequatchie County (6-4) at Red Bank (8-1)

Signal Mountain (4-6) at Upperman (9-1)

Stewart County (6-4) at Pearl-Cohn (10-0)

East Nashville (8-2) at Sycamore (5-5)

Camden (4-6) at Stratford (7-3)

Giles County (4-6) at Fairview (8-2)

Sheffield (1-9) at South Gibson (9-1)

Covington (8-2) at Melrose (6-4)

Raleigh Egypt (3-6) at Milan (5-5)

Westview (6-4) at Wooddale (8-2)

Second round - Friday, Nov. 15

Quarterfinals - Friday, Nov. 22

Semifinals - Friday, Nov. 29

Championship - Friday, Dec. 6, 3 p.m., Tucker Stadium, Cookeville

Class 4A

First round

Friday, Nov. 8

East Ridge (6-4) at Elizabethton (10-0)

Sullivan South (5-5) at East Hamilton (7-3)

Howard (7-3) at Greeneville (8-2)

Grainger (6-4) at Anderson County (9-1)

Maplewood (3-7) at Livingston Academy (10-0)

Macon County (5-5) at Nolensville (8-2)

Tullahoma (7-3) at DeKalb County (6-4)

Stone Memorial (3-7) at Marshall County (8-2)

Jackson South Side (3-7) at Springfield (7-3)

White House Heritage (7-3) at Lexington (5-5)

Jackson North Side (6-4) at Creek Wood (8-2)

Portland (4-6) at Hardin County (9-1)

Craigmont (2-8) at Haywood (9-1)

Ripley (5-5) at Fayette Ware (8-2)

Bolton (1-9) at Crockett County (6-4)

Dyersburg (3-7) at Millington (8-2)

Second round - Friday, Nov. 15

Quarterfinals - Friday, Nov. 22

Semifinals - Friday, Nov. 29

Championship - Saturday, Dec. 7, 3 p.m., Tucker Stadium, Cookeville

Class 5A

First round

Friday, Nov. 8

Gibbs (7-3) at Tennessee (9-1)

David Crockett (7-3) at Knoxville Central (8-2)

Knoxville Halls (7-3) at Daniel Boone (6-4)

Cherokee (6-4) at South-Doyle (7-3)

Lenoir City (1-9) at Powell (10-0)

Knoxville Fulton (3-7) at Rhea County (8-2)

Walker Valley (4-6) at Knoxville West (9-1)

Oak Ridge (5-5) at Soddy-Daisy (6-4)

Hunters Lane (3-7) at Page (9-1)

Summit (8-2) at Gallatin (9-1)

Hillsboro (5-5) at Shelbyville (9-1)

Columbia (6-4) at Beech (10-0)

Ridgeway (5-5) at Henry County (8-2)

Clarksville (6-4) at Munford (7-3)

Kirby (8-2) at Dyer County (8-2)

Kenwood (2-8) at Southwind (6-4)

Second round - Friday, Nov. 15

Quarterfinals - Friday, Nov. 22

Semifinals - Friday, Nov. 29

Championship - Friday, Dec. 6, 7 p.m., Tucker Stadium, Cookeville

Class 6A

First round

Friday, Nov. 8

William Blount (4-6) at Dobyns Bennett (8-2)

Bearden (4-6) at McMinn County (9-1)

Bradley Central (7-3) at Farragut (5-5)

Science Hill (4-6) at Maryville (10-0)

Lebanon (5-5) at Oakland (10-0)

Riverdale (7-3) at Mount Juliet (6-4)

Wilson Central (6-4) at Blackman (6-4)

Cookeville (5-5) at Hendersonville (5-5)

Franklin (5-5) at Cane Ridge (7-3)

Stewarts Creek (8-2) at Ravenwood (9-1)

Independence (6-4) at Smyrna (6-4)

McGavock (3-7) at Brentwood (8-2)

Germantown (2-8) at Houston (10-0)

Bartlett (6-4) at White Station (6-4)

Memphis Central (4-6) at Collierville (5-5)

Cordova (4-6) at Whitehaven (8-1)

Second round - Friday, Nov. 15

Quarterfinals - Friday, Nov. 22

Semifinals - Friday, Nov. 29

Championship - Saturday, Dec. 7, 7 p.m., Tucker Stadium, Cookeville

Division II

Class A

First round

Friday, Nov. 8

Mount Juliet Christian (3-6) at Columbia Academy (5-5)

Tipton-Rosemark (4-6) at Donelson Christian (7-3)

Fayette Academy (5-5) at Middle Tennessee Christian (4-6)

Chattanooga Grace (3-6) at University School of Jackson (7-3)

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 15

Mount Juliet Christian-Columbia Academy winner at Friendship Christian (8-2)

Tipton-Rosemark-Donelson Christian winner at Davidson Academy (8-2)

Fayette Academy-Middle Tennessee Christian winner at Nashville Christian (10-0)

Chattanooga Grace-University School of Jackson winner at King’s Academy (6-4)

Semifinals - Friday, Nov. 22

Championship - Thursday, Dec. 5, 11 a.m., Tucker Stadium, Cookeville

Class AA

First round

Friday, Nov. 8

Goodpasture (4-6) at Knoxville Grace (8-2)

Lipscomb Academy (5-5) at Boyd-Buchanan (8-2)

Knoxville Webb (3-6) at Christ Presbyterian (4-6)

Christian Academy of Knoxville (8-2) at Chattanooga Christian (6-3)

Harding Academy (2-8) at Evangelical Christian School (9-1)

First Assembly Christian School (5-5) at Battle Ground Academy (7-3)

Northpoint Christian (3-7) at Franklin Road Academy (7-3)

St. George’s (4-6) at Lausanne (5-4)

Quarterfinals - Friday, Nov. 15

Semifinals - Friday, Nov. 22

Championship - Thursday, Dec. 5, 3 p.m., Tucker Stadium, Cookeville

Class AAA

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 15

Christian Brothers (8-2) at McCallie (6-4)

Ensworth (7-3) at Briarcrest (9-1)

Knoxville Catholic (7-3) at Memphis University School (9-1)

Montgomery Bell Academy (6-4) at Baylor (9-1)

Semifinals - Friday, Nov. 22

Championship - Thursday, Dec. 5, 7 p.m., Tucker Stadium, Cookeville

