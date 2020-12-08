NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three Middle Tennessee football players were named Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards winners on Tuesday.
Warren County’s C.J. Taylor (Class 6A), Davidson Academy’s Griffin Swinea (Division II-Class AA) and Brentwood Academy’s Teagan Lenderink (Kicker of the Year) received the award at a ceremony hosted by the Titans at Nissan Stadium.
“This is such an outstanding honor for all 30 of the young men recognized today at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards,” said TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress in a news release. “They were here not only due to their athletic ability that they displayed on the field throughout the season, but just as much for their outstanding character and academic achievements.”
Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fewer people were permitted to attend this year’s awards ceremony compared to previous years. More than 100 people, including the 30 finalists, family members and coaches, attended the 2020 luncheon.
High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists. A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2020 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration.
The awards were presented to the top football players in each of the nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association. The top kickers in the state were also recognized. There were three finalists in this category, regardless of their school’s classification.
The 2020 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award winners:
- Division I, Class 1A: Hunter Frame, South Pittsburg
- Division I, Class 2A: Khalik Ganaway, Peabody
- Division I, Class 3A: Grey Carroll, Alcoa
- Division I, Class 4A: Troy Parker Hughes, Elizabethton
- Division I, Class 5A: Prince Kollie, David Crockett
- Division I, Class 6A: C.J. Taylor, Warren County
- Division II, Class A: Griffin Swinea, Davidson Academy
- Division II, Class AA: Dietrick Pennington, Evangelical Christian School
- Division II, Class AAA: Dallan Hayden, Christian Brothers
- Kicker of the Year: Teagan Lenderink, Brentwood Academy
