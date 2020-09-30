Football generic

A football in a field.

 Pixabay
 

NOLENSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nolensville High School has announced it has postponed its Friday game Friday night at Tullahoma due to COVID-19.

Principal Bill Harlin tweeted the following statement: 

Due to the impact of Covid, we are rescheduling our away football game with Tullahoma to Oct. 23. More details on rescheduling homecoming events are coming soon.

Nolensville High School is not under quarantine and the campus will be open for classes Friday. The football game has been rescheduled for Oct. 23.

Tullahoma has scheduled a game against Chattanooga Brainerd to replace Nolensville as its homecoming opponent on Friday. Tullahoma's Oct. 23 non-region game against Giles County has been canceled.

Nolensville is the fourth school to postpone its football games this week. Blackman and Independence announced earlier this weeks its games were canceled. Columbia Academy is in the second week of quarantine after canceling last week's game against University School of Jackson.

 
 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twitter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.