NOLENSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nolensville High School has announced it has postponed its Friday game Friday night at Tullahoma due to COVID-19.
Principal Bill Harlin tweeted the following statement:
Due to the impact of Covid, we are rescheduling our away football game with Tullahoma to Oct. 23. More details on rescheduling homecoming events are coming soon.
Nolensville High School is not under quarantine and the campus will be open for classes Friday. The football game has been rescheduled for Oct. 23.
Tullahoma has scheduled a game against Chattanooga Brainerd to replace Nolensville as its homecoming opponent on Friday. Tullahoma's Oct. 23 non-region game against Giles County has been canceled.
Nolensville is the fourth school to postpone its football games this week. Blackman and Independence announced earlier this weeks its games were canceled. Columbia Academy is in the second week of quarantine after canceling last week's game against University School of Jackson.
