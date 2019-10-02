NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A lack of players is forcing Glencliff High School to consider forfeiting games for the remainder of the season.
Glencliff football coach Mike Passen told News4 the season began with 47 players.
After an 0-6 start, guys have left the team, been injured and had disciplinary issues. He said there would be 17 players suit up on Friday against Hillwood.
The Colts football program has not had a winning season since 2011.
Passen is in his first year at the Glencliff head coach and his third season with the team in the program.
Glencliff principal Clint Wilson contacted the TSSAA and Metro Nashville Public Schools Athletics to figure out the best course of action. He confirmed that while they had initially decided to forfeit the remainder of the season, upon talking with the TSSAA, they learned that could jeopardize the basketball team's eligibility for the post-season.
So Wilson, the football coaches, and the remaining players met Wednesday morning and decided it was in their best interest to continue the season. Since the Colts will have limited numbers going forward, Wilson says the TSSAA suggested some caveats to their games like a running clock or shortened quarters. That is something that will have to be worked out between the schools each week.
Wilson says they will continue to monitor their numbers and the remaining four weeks of the season will be a week-to-week decision about how to proceed.
Glencliff is set to next host Hunters Lane on Sept. 18 and travels to Nolensville on Oct. 10 and Gallatin on Nov. 1. The Colts play in Region 6-5A.
As of Wednesday morning, Passen had no comment to provide on the outlook for the program.
Last year the Tennessee Titans and Jack Conklin donated jerseys to the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.