NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A lack of players is forcing Glencliff High School to consider forfeiting games for the remainder of the season.
Glencliff football coach Mike Passen told News4 the season began with 47 players.
After an 0-6 start, guys have left the team, been injured and had disciplinary issues. He said there would be 17 players suit up on Friday against Hillwood.
The Colts football program has not had a winning season since 2011.
Passen is in his first year at the Glencliff head coach and his third season with the team in the program.
Glencliff principal Clint Wilson contacted the TSSAA and Metro Nashville Public Schools Athletics to figure out the best course of action.
Passen said he expects to have a meeting with Wilson on Wednesday at 7 a.m. to come to a resolution if one is not reached before then.
As of Tuesday night, Passen said the situation is in flux.
Glencliff is set to host Hillwood on Friday night and Hunters Lane on Sept. 18 and travels to Nolensville on Oct. 10 and Gallatin on Nov. 1. The Colts play in Region 6-5A.
Last year the Tennessee Titans and Jack Conklin donated jerseys to the program.
