BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Brentwood Academy has announced its game Friday night against Florence (AL) High and next week against Knoxville Catholic have been canceled because of COVID-19 cases at those schools.

The school tweeted this morning that players from Florence High had tested positive for COVID-19 and the decision to not allow the team to play was made by the Alabama Department of Health.

Florence City Schools said in a news release that three players from Florence have tested positive and the team will be quarantined until Oct. 5.

***Tonight’s football game against Florence, Alabama has been canceled due to players on the opposing team testing positive for COVID-19. This decision was made by the AL Dept. of Health. Prayers for a speedy recovery. @ESBN_BA @theBAFootball — Brentwood Academy (@baeagles) September 25, 2020

The school learned Friday afternoon that Knoxville Catholic will not be able to play next week due to COVID-19. Brentwood Academy will receive a forfeit win since it is a region game. The school hopes to find a replacement game for Oct. 2, which is set to be homecoming.

Just in: We’ve learned Knox Catholic has had to forfeit next week’s match-up due to COVID-19 as well. Homecoming plans remain in place, and the search for a new opponent is underway. Stay tuned for further details. @ESBN_BA @theBAFootball @theBAsection — Brentwood Academy (@baeagles) September 25, 2020

Several other schools have had games canceled for Friday night because of COVID-19. Hillwood and BGA both announced games were canceled on Thursday. CPA also canceled its game at home against Brentwood High on Thursday. Columbia Academy canceled its game against University School of Jackson because of an outbreak.