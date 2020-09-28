MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Blackman High football team and cheerleading squad will be on a two-week quarantine after a student on both teams has been diagnosed with COVID-19, school officials confirmed on Monday.
Blackman’s football game at Oakland scheduled for Friday has been canceled. There is no game scheduled the following week because of Rutherford County’s fall break.
