Former Vandy track athlete dies in boating accident

Sisters Teegan Hill and Troinee Broom died after falling off a pontoon boat in a Texas lake on Sunday.

ARGYLE, TX (WSMV) - A former Vanderbilt track and field athlete and her sister died in a boating accident on Sunday, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife Department officials.

Officials told KXAS-TV that Teegan Hill, 31, and Troinee Broom, 28, fell off a charter boat near Pilot Knoll Park in Highland Village around 8 p.m. Sunday and never resurfaced. Crews recovered their bodies just after midnight.

Hill, now a Dallas attorney, was celebrating her 31st birthday with friends. They chartered a pontoon boat Sunday.

Darius Jones, a close friend who was on the boat, told KXAS-TV that a couple of strong waves sent water onto the deck. He said a third large wave hit just as the four-hour ride was about to end.

“That one was massive and the boat was going under, like, the first two didn’t compare at all to the third one,” Jones said.

Hill and Broom fell into the water, according to Jones.

Jones said the boat kept moving forward to keep from sinking and by the time he grabbed a life jacket and swam back to where the sisters were, they were already submerged.

Hill ran track at Vanderbilt from 2009-2012 after winning two state championships in high school.

“It is difficult for me to process the tragic news of the deaths of Teegan Hill and her sister, Troinee,” Vanderbilt Vice Chancellor Athletics and University Affairs and Athletics Director Candice Storey Lee said in a statement. “I remember Teegan’s talent on the track, but even more so as a sweet and kind woman. Our hearts go out to her family, teammates and all who loved her. She’s forever a Commodore.”

 

