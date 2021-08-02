NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Former Vanderbilt cross country standout Lily Williams will be going for the gold medal in team pursuit cycling at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Williams, along with teammates Chole Dygert, Jennifer Valente and Emma White, were among three teams to break the world record in the qualifying round inside the Izu Velodrome.
Team USA finished the 4,000-meter race in 4:10.118 to place third among the eight qualifiers and will race second-seeded Great Britain at 1:30 a.m. CT Wednesday. The winner will race for the gold medal at 3:26 a.m. The remaining top two times from the first round will compete in the bronze medal race at 3:19 a.m.
Williams competed for Vanderbilt cross country from 2012-15 and graduated with a degree in biology in 2016.
