NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Terry Compton, a standout basketball player for Vanderbilt in the 1970s, has passed away.

Compton’s brother confirmed the death in a post on social media saying it was due to complications from COVID-19.

Compton played on the 1974 SEC championship team at Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt University Athletics Director Candice Storey Lee tweeted her condolences on Monday morning calling Compton a great player and an even better man.

Compton was 67 years old.

 
 
 

