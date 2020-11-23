NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Terry Compton, a standout basketball player for Vanderbilt in the 1970s, has passed away.
Compton’s brother confirmed the death in a post on social media saying it was due to complications from COVID-19.
Compton played on the 1974 SEC championship team at Vanderbilt.
Vanderbilt University Athletics Director Candice Storey Lee tweeted her condolences on Monday morning calling Compton a great player and an even better man.
I'm truly sorry to hear the sad news of the passing of one of our own, basketball great Terry Compton. We were blessed to have him join his teammates last year in Memorial to honor the 1974 SEC championship team.— Candice Storey Lee (@VandyAD) November 23, 2020
Terry was a great player, but I understand he was an even better man. May he rest in peace, and we offer our condolences to his wife, Teresa and family, teammates and all who loved him.— Candice Storey Lee (@VandyAD) November 23, 2020
Compton was 67 years old.
