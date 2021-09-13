NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Former UT star Parys Haralson has died at the age of 37. Haralson was a two-time captain for the Vols, and finished his career 5th in program history with 21 sacks.
Haralson played for the San Francisco 49ers from 2006-2012 before being traded to the Saints in 2013. The 49ers released a statement Monday after his passing:
"The 49ers are heartbroken and shocked by the news of Parys' tragic passing. Parys was a beloved member of our organization that lived life with an extraordinary amount of passion and joy, while leaving an indelible mark on everyone he came across. We extend our condolences to Parys' family and loved ones."
