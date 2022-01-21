NASHVILLE, TN - As part of a Titans playoff fan rally at 6th and Peabody in Nashville on Friday night, former Titans star defensive end Jevon Kearse was announced as a 2022 Inductee of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.
“When you think of the 1999 Super Bowl season of the Tennessee Titans, few players stand out more than Jevon Kearse,” said Brad Willis, Executive Director of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. “Jevon’s play was a huge part of a Titans defense that dominated the competition for many years. As a player that started and ended his NFL career in Nashville, the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame is proud to present him with this honor.”
Kearse was the Titans first round draft pick in 1999 and made an immediate impact on the team. Kearse finished his rookie season with 14.5 sacks and 6 forced fumbles, on his way to becoming AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Kearse was named to the Pro Bowl in 1999, 2000, and 2001. Kearse played in Tennessee from 1999-2003 before departing to Philadelphia through free-agency. Kearse returned to the Titans in 2008, playing 2 more seasons in Nashville before his retirement.
The full 2022 Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Induction Class will be released in the coming weeks.
Information regarding tickets for the 2022 Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony, presented by the Tennessee Titans, will be announced at a later date.
