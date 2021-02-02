NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Former Tennessee Titans kicker Ryan Succop is getting ready for the Super Bowl this weekend.
In his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 34-year-old set the team's single-season scoring record, and now, he gets to kick in the NFL's biggest game.
"It's pretty amazing that that's gonna happen this week. Something I'm very grateful for."
Succop made 140 field goals for the Tennessee Titans in his six seasons with the team, including unforgettable game-winners.
But, he was forced to start the 2019 season on injured reserve with a knee issue. He ended up making just one of six field goal attempts in six games that year, and the Titans cut him last March.
"Last year didn't go the way that I wanted it to. You have an injury that you work so hard to come back from. It just didn't go the way I wanted it to. It was so frustrating."
Out of frustration came opportunity.
When COVID forced the NFL to cancel spring practices, Succop was able to take time to heal and workout in a home gym with former teammate Luke Stocker.
"Oftentimes, when you go through some adversity, it helps you grow as a person. It's something where I think it's helped mature me as a person. I've grown in my faith through that," adds Succop.
In September, Succop signed with Tampa Bay and made 28 of 31 field goal attempts for the Bucs this year.
"It makes you realize how much you love the game and miss playing the game. So for me to come back and the way the Lord has blessed this season, probably one of the best seasons I've ever had, it's just really gratifying and something I'm really, really grateful for."
