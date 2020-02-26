NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Former Nashville Predators head coach Peter Laviolette has been named head coach for the 2020 US National Team. This is his third time as head coach for the Men's National Team.
USA Hockey made the announcement from their Colorado Springs headquarters Wednesday morning that he will coach the Men's National Team participating in the 2020 International Ice Hockey Federation Men’s World Championship, in Zurich and Lausanne, Switzerland, from May 8-24.
The six-season coach for the Predators is highlighted by USA Hockey as a terrific coach with great international experience.
Previously Lavi led the Men's National Team that won five out of their eight games at the 2014 IIHF Men's World Championship in Belarus. He also was an assistant coach for the US Olympic Men's Hockey Team in Sochi, Russia, and head coach for the 2006 Olympic team that competed in Torino, Italy.
Laviolette has a long resume as a head coach in the NHL, having served in that capacity for four different teams and amassed one Stanley Cup title, 11 playoff appearances and 637 wins in 1,210 regular-season games over 18 seasons.
