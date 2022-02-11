NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Former Tennessee Tech receiver, Carter Crutchfield, can't believe he will be on the sidelines at Super Bowl LVI.
"It's still surreal. It still hasn't hit me," says Crutchfield.
"I think it'll hit me once we get to the hotel on Saturday night and see all the fans there. I'm just gonna soak up each moment."
Since September, the Golden Eagles alum has lived in the moment.
That's when he moved to LA to join the Rams organization as an assistant to Head Coach Sean McVay.
"It happened at a unique time, but I jumped at the opportunity to get to interview and luckily they felt like I was the right fit."
Up until this year, Crutchfield's fit had been at the FCS level, working the last nine years for programs at Chattanooga, Austin Peay and Charlotte. But, in a business where relationships are key, he worked his way into an interview for a job that really didn't have a set role.
"That was really all I was looking for was an opportunity to learn and grow. And I felt like if I could get my foot in the door, and find some value and prove myself worthy of being at this level, that things would kind of take care of themselves."
So far, so good.
Crutchfield's a resource for Head Coach Sean McVay, and his duties include working with practice schedules as well as some on the field stuff, like throwing footballs at defensive backs during practice. He's even right there with McVay on game days.
"I always grab his Microsoft Surface after offensive drives and get it to him as quickly as possible so he can assess what he's seeing. So it's just kind of keeping the train rolling."
Crutchfield says he plans to be continue to work with the Rams next season.
As for his ultimate goal in the game, he's still not sure.
"I haven't gone through a full off-season yet in the NFL. So I'm excited about the opportunity to learn about the scouting process and free agency and really the team-building aspect of it. But, right now I'm just continuing to learn and grow and kind of see where that takes me."
