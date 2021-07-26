NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Golf returns as an Olympic sport for just the fourth time in the summer games.
Former Vanderbilt Commodore Matthias Schwab will be one of 60 players from 35 different nations in the field.
Schwab will be playing for his home country of Austria.
"It's always fun to represent not just yourself, but your country,” says Schwab.
“So I'm very much looking forward to the week."
Vandy fans may remember Matthias Schwab as a decorated competitor during his time on West End.
From 2014-2017, Schwab was a three-time All-American and part of an SEC championship team.
He then turned pro after his senior season.
"I got my European Tour card from Q-school right away at the end of 2017. And I've been doing quite well in the early part of my professional career.”
19 top 10 finishes in 87 career tournaments, to be exact.
And now he's one of the top two golfers in Austria, which means he gets a shot to play at the Olympics.
"Yeah, it's special for me, in a sense, because my Dad was an Olympian and my younger brother, he was a youth Olympian. So we have this thing going."
His dad, Andreas Schwab, finished 4th in the bobsled in the 1976 Olympics for Austria.
It’s a point of pride for Matthias, who gets to continue the family tradition in a completely different sport. But, he says he’s not setting any expectations.
"I'll try and approach it similar to any other event. Usually I fare quite well when I focus on my preparation a few days before."
The tournament setup is the typical four-day, 72-hole, stroke-play format, beginning Thursday.
Schwab will be joined by fellow countryman Sepp Straka in a field that includes major championship winners like Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy.
"It's good to show in public and in the media that guys are taking it seriously. But to me, it doesn't matter. I'm there to play good golf and I only look at myself and do the best I can for myself."
The tournament will be held at Kasumigaseki Country Club, a private course in Saitama.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.