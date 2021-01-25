NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Interest in hockey at the youth level continues to grow across the state of Tennessee. And not just with the boys.
The number of girls playing hockey, even at the high school level, is rising as well.
"It started with skating lessons. Then the first time on the ice with a puck and a stick, I loved it and I knew I couldn't give it up," Cummings told us.
Father Ryan sophomore, Katie Cummings, got into hockey when she was 12- years-old. Her interest was piqued after attending her first Nashville Predators game.
Now, she's a 2nd-line center for the Irish.
"I was the first girl to score in a varsity game for Father Ryan's team," says Cummings.
"That was big moment that proved that I belong."
"She's on the top penalty killing unit. She plays a role on the team that is important. Plays big minutes. I wouldn't put her out there if we didn't trust her," says Father Ryan varsity head coach Steven Henry.
Cummings is one of a handful of girls who play co-ed hockey in what's called the GNASH League for high school players in the midstate.
Despite being one of the smaller players on the ice, she's scored two goals and tallied five points in 12 games.
"She's still physical. She goes after pucks, makes hits and plays a lot smarter than most of the guys," says teammate Joe Mugnano.
"It makes you a fearless player. The biggest difference between guys and girls is that guys can check. Definitely have to be ready for physical contact. It's helped me become a more aggressive player in the girls league," adds Cummings.
Yes, Katie also plays in an all-girls league through the Junior Predators organization.
"In the last 10 years, the number of girls playing hockey has grown tremendously and the quality of hockey has grown as well," says Henry.
Katie hopes to grow her skills enough to get a shot at playing college hockey.
For now, she's helping a young Father Ryan team try to win a post-season tournament.
"If you're a girl in hockey you can give it a shot. If you love the sport you can do anything with it," says Cummings.
