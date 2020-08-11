NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Soccer Club will start playing games again this week.
The club plays FC Dallas on Wednesday in Dallas.
The team will return home to play at Nissan Stadium on Aug. 30. It is not known whether fans will be allowed to attend the games.
Mayor John Cooper said during a press conference on Tuesday that wishful thinking is OK, but it’s not likely.
“I had hoped, as we all did, there was better virus news,” said Cooper during Tuesday’s coronavirus press briefing. “We’re not making exceptions for any activity until we get our public health in control and currently it would not be allowed in our metrics and we can not engage in magical thinking in the weeks ahead.”
Metro Council Member Colby Sledge, who represents the area of the Fairgrounds and a soccer stadium supporter, said he’s excited to see the team play, but he’s staying home. He questions how fans will be able to stay safe, even at a distance from each other, at a place like Nissan Stadium.
Nashville SC will play two matches at FC Dallas on Wednesday and Sunday. the team will travel to Atlanta United FC on Aug. 22 and Orlando City SC on Aug. 26 before returning home on Aug. 30 to play Inter Miami CF at Nissan Stadium.
