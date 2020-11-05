NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Regulated online sports gambling is underway in the state of Tennessee thanks to four different online gaming companies.
One of those companies, called FanDuel, is using a Tennessee sports icon to help its brand.
“For me personally, it's another great way to stay involved in the games. Stay active in the games. And for those people that enjoy betting, they can get on and enjoy the game from that perspective.”
That's a new perspective for Titans all-time leading rusher Eddie George, who says he was never a big bettor on sports.
But, when FanDuel approached him, he thought, ‘why not?’
“It’s been great so far. I’ve had a lot of great reviews. Had my first bet last week. Did really well with it.”
George recognizes that betting on the games changes the way the games are watched.
“It's no longer about wins and losses, it's about covering your side bets that you have going on. It's different. There's nothing wrong with that at all," George says.
Tennessee is the first state to regulate online-only sports betting. The revenue is expected to generate tens of millions of tax dollars for the state each year, and that money is already earmarked.
“Education, infrastructure and mental health,” says George.
“So it's gonna help those programs. Bring awareness to it and give them the resources they need to help in those areas.”
George is also curious to see whether the Titans performance this season impacts how Tennesseans bet on their team.
“You want your teams to be successful so they can have more bets and whether A.J. Brown will have a 100-yd game, or Tannehill's gonna throw five touchdowns in a game. You can bet on anything you want to bet on.”
“Gambling is here to stay and I think it's a great way to engage without it having a negative tone to it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.