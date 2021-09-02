Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) fumbles the ball as he is hit by Tennessee Titans defensive end Jurrell Casey (99) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Titans linebacker Wesley Woodyard recovere
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jurrell Casey will announce his retirement on Thursday.
The announcement will come after Casey played ten seasons in the NFL and nine of them with the Titans. Casey was a five-time Pro Bowl selection, a six-time defensive captain, and a two-time Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee during his career.
In Titans history, he ranks second in sacks with 51. He also started 140 of his 142 career NFL games, amassed 686 tackles, including 59 for loss, 19 passes defended, eight forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries.
Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk called Wednesday a “proud day” for Casey as well as the Titans.
Casey, who was drafted 77th overall pick in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft, said he'll "never forget it."
Glad Jurrell gets to come back here and do this his way. The five-time Pro Bowler and six-time defensive captain was one of the few bright spots during some lean #Titans years.Always a pro and a helluva player. pic.twitter.com/IlkfVVfIcH
