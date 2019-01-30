NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The NFL has released details about the upcoming draft in Nashville.
City officials are expecting crowds close to 300,000 for the events associated with the draft. Organizers say this is "the largest festival footprint ever for an NFL Draft."
The main NFL Draft stage will be located along First Avenue near Broadway. Draft picks will take place on the evenings of April 25, April 26 and April 27.
Selection Square, where representatives from each club make their draft selections, will be located at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center.
The red carpet for the event will take place on April 25 at The Green at Riverfront Park.
Several concerts featuring "high-level talent" are being planned for the main stage on Broadway and for another stage across the Cumberland River for all three days.
Admission to all of the events will be free. There will be limited seating and some VIP areas.
The NFL Draft Experience, a three-day football festival, will be held in the parking lots and areas around Nissan Stadium. Fans will be able to participate in interactive exhibits, immersive games, virtual reality experiences, free player autograph sessions and more.
Below is the schedule for the NFL Draft Experience:
- April 25: Noon to 10 p.m.
- April 26: Noon to 10 p.m.
- April 27: 9 p.m. to 6 p.m.
What you need to know about the NFL Draft in Nashville.WATCH 🎥 pic.twitter.com/GzN8zMl6hi— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) January 30, 2019
