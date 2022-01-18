Titans Henry Football
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Safety Kevin Byard is right, playoff games at home are never a given. The Titans have only hosted five of them since moving to Nashville.

How much of an impact will Derrick Henry have on the Titans' performance in their 6th home postseason game?

Henry went through some contact drills today as he continues to ramp up to a return.

With the game at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Titans have until Friday afternoon to activate him.

"We will have to have some contact," Titans head coach Mike Vrable said." It's been a while since he's had contact. We'll have to do these things that come close to replicating what's going to be asked of him in a football game."

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has won two playoff games as the Titans’ quarterback.

But last season, the team lost to the Baltimore Ravens in the first round, despite getting to host their first post-season game since 2008.

"You can definitely learn from that experience," Tannehill said. "I don’t think last year really matters at this point. It is a new year, new team, a new opportunity."

