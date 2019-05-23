Nashville’s Holiday Tradition, the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl, has been set for Monday, Dec. 30th at 3:00 p.m. CST at Nissan Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN, the Bowl’s television partner since its inception in 1998. This year’s game will represent the 22nd game in the Bowl’s history.
“We look forward to the 22nd annual Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl being part a great week of sports and entertainment in Nashville,” said Scott Ramsey, President/CEO of Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl. “We look forward to welcoming thousands of football fans to Music City along with showcasing our city to millions of viewers via a national broadcast on ESPN.” This year, ESPN will televise the Bowl game as part of a 12-year agreement which began in 2014.
The 22nd annual Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl will represent the sixth and final year of the agreement featuring the partnership between the Southeastern Conference (SEC) against either the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) or Big Ten Conference in Nashville. As announced in July 2014, the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl and TaxSlayer Gator Bowl have agreed to share selections with the Big Ten Conference and ACC to provide an opponent to the SEC through 2019.
Last year’s Bowl game between the Auburn Tigers and the Purdue Boilermakers was played on Friday, December 28th in front of 59,024 college football fans. Auburn claimed victory over Purdue with the final 63-14. Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl representatives recently announced that the 2018 contest produced $24.6M in direct economic impact for the city of Nashville with an additional $19.2M in value via media exposure.
