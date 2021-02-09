NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The sounds of football practice in February.
Music to the ears of the Cumberland Phoenix, who had their fall season postponed by Covid, but now get to hit the field.
"I guess if I wasn't so fat, I'd probably do cartwheels," says Cumberland Head Coach Tim Mathis.
Mathis isn't alone in feeling that way, considering his team -- and the entire NAIA level of college football - were forced to sit while so many bigger Division I schools played.
"Getting to see them go out on the weekends with their teammates and compete, it was really hard to watch, but at the same time it really made me re-evaluate my love for the game," says Phoenix Left Tackle Wyatt Page.
At this level -- that's what it's about.
Cumberland will play seven games this spring - all in their division.
And all will be on Fridays.
"It's gonna be like Friday night lights all over again," adds Phoenix Nose Tackle Tamim Aldarawcheh.
"We'll re-live our high school dreams on Fridays again."
It's an opportunity they cherish and worked for, even when the payoff seemed uncertain.
"Coach Mathis really did everything he could to get us out here and I appreciate that. I'm just so excited to put the pads on again on Friday," says Page.
"If we had to line up in Hell and play on icebergs we'd do it right now," says Mathis.
"The kids just deserved to play after what they've been through."
