NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Predators right wing Craig Smith has been activated from injured reserve and is expected to play Sunday night against the Minnesota Wild.
Smith was placed on injured reserve a couple weeks ago for a lower-body injury. Smith has spent eight of the past 15 seasons with the Preds.
The number two Predators will play at 6:30 p.m. in St. Paul, Minnesota against the fifth-ranked Wild. The game will be televised on NBC Sports Network.
