NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A former Tennessee State University basketball player has given back to his alma mater.
Robert Covington donated $1 million to the school to help build a new men’s and women’s basketball practice facility.
Covington is one of the best players in Tennessee State hoops history and currently plays in the NBA with the Houston Rockets.
The facility will be a big addition for a program who sees itself on the rise in the Ohio Valley Conference.
“It’s about leaving a legacy and impacting those behind you. For me to do this today, I’m thankful to be in this position, I really am,” said Covington.
The facility will have two practice courts, locker rooms and offices for the men’s and women’s basketball programs. Construction is scheduled to begin in late spring 2021.
