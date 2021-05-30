NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For the eighth time in program history, Vanderbilt will host NCAA Regionals at Hawkins Field, the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee announced Sunday night.
The Commodores, who enter the postseason with a 40-15 overall record, are making their SEC-best 15th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and hosting a regional for the sixth time in the last eight seasons.
The remaining at-large teams, top 16 national seeds, first-round regional pairings and site assignments will be announced Monday at 11 a.m. on ESPN2 as part of the NCAA Championship Selection Show. Fans are invited to join the team and staff at Commodore Grille inside the Holiday Inn Vanderbilt.
Each regional field features four teams, playing in a double-elimination format. All 16 regionals are scheduled to be conducted from June 4-June 7 (if necessary).
A small number of outfield tickets remain available for Regionals. Outfield all-session tickets are $70 and individual game tickets are $10.
Tickets will go on sale to the public following the announcement of opponents on Monday. Tickets may be purchased on vucommodores.com or by calling the Vanderbilt Athletics ticket office at 615-322-4653 during business hours.
