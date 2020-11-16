NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If this Belmont basketball practice looks a little thin on numbers, it’s because it is.
The Bruins are finishing up quarantining this week because of a positive COVID-19 test by a player that ultimately knocked out seven others due to contact tracing.
Belmont Head Coach Casey Alexander says, "You're always on edge as a coach. We approach it saying let's do all we can while we can but be smart with what we're doing."
Belmont is slated to tip off its season on Thanksgiving Day in a tournament in Washington D.C.
It'll be the first sporting event for a Bruins team since the pandemic began.
"I know our staff and coaches and players put a lot of effort into making it as safe as possible," says Belmont Athletics Director, Scott Corley.
"We're gonna learn things along the way. No doubt about that."
You'll hear similar statements from athletic directors across the country as schools try to push through winter sports -- that includes plenty of traveling -- while the numbers for positive COVID tests continue to climb.
Belmont Guard Grayson Murphy says, "Just follow all the protocols all the time. It'll difficult at times with all the testing and getting ourselves ready to leave and travel."
"We've got assigned seats on the bus and assigned meals. Everything's to-go meals. We handle rooming situations differently than ever before. The benches will be different during games," adds Alexander.
The NCAA set a cap on basketball games at 27, the bulk of which are conference matchups.
Vanderbilt is still trying to fill out a non-conference slate, although the 'Dores recognize they may not need to.
"I don't think it's a far cry to say that if things keep trending the way they've been going, that it may go to an SEC (conference only) schedule," says Vanderbilt Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse.
It's all fluid as schools continue to try to balance their student athletes' safety while giving them the opportunity to play.
"I just can't wait to get out on the court," says Murphy.
"We'll handle it responsibly and do what we're supposed to do and hopefully play as many games as we can," Alexander says.
