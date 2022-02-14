Chris talks with 5-time Olympic gold medalist Missy Franklin
- Chris Harris
NASHVILLE (WSMV)- One of the best swimmers in U.S. Olympic history recently moved to Nashville.
Missy Franklin spoke with Chris Harris about coming to the Music City, being a new mom, the current Olympic Winter Games, and a cause that's important to her - organ donation.
Part of Missy's family has a hereditary condition known as polycystic kidney disease. Her aunt, uncle and father have all been afflicted. Her uncle has already undergone a kidney transplant, while her dad and aunt continue to wait.
"It does get challenging because you're kind of teetering right on the edge. We're hoping to avoid dialysis, but at this point levels are so low that it may be unavoidable. And you're hoping every day that a kidney is going to come. We feel so grateful because we did decide to go public with our story a couple weeks ago and the amount of support we've received and the amount of people who've kept us in their prayers...it just means so, so much to us. So, we're doing our very, very best to stay optimistic and hopeful."
Chris Harris
Sports Reporter/Anchor
Chris Harris has been a sports anchor/reporter for News4 since August 2011.
