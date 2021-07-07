NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Chase Elliott, the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion, and his father Bill Elliott will compete in the Camping World SRX Series season finale July 17 at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.
Chase Elliott won the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship and Bill Elliott won the 1988 Cup Series title. They are just the third father-son combo to win the Cup Series joining the Pettys (Lee and Richard) and the Jarretts (Ned and Dale).
“Racing is such a big part of our lives and I’m genuinely excited to compete with my dad in the SRX race at Nashville,” Chase Elliott said in a news release. “We’ve been together at racetracks hundreds of times and only once before have we competed on the same track together. It’s an awesome opportunity and I’m really looking forward to it.”
The only time Chase and Bill Elliott competed together on the same track was Oct. 20, 2013, in the Alabama Pro 125 Late Model race at South Alabama Speedway. Chase won the race and Bill finished fourth.
Both Elliotts have experience racing at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.
Chase Elliott raced at the half-mile speedway countless times in a Super Late Model, winning the prestigious All American 400 in 2013. Bill Elliott competed in seven Cup Series races at the track with a best finish of fifth in the 1983 Marty Robbins 420.
“My experience at Nashville is pretty dusty, so I might have to lean on Chase to give me some pointers from his time there in a Late Model,” Bill Elliott said in a news release. “It could be a bit of a role reversal with him teach me.
“But it truly is a wonderful opportunity to be able to race with my son at Nashville. Obviously, I’m incredibly proud of all that he’s accomplished. For years, he watched me and now I’m watching him. But for one night in Nashville, we’ll both have the same viewpoint.”
The Camping World SRX Series races at Slinger (WI) Speedway on Saturday night before it caps its inaugural season at Nashville. Bill Elliott is one of the 10 regular drivers making up the 12-driver field in all six Camping World SRX Series races.
“Bill and I worked together for five years at Evernham Motorsports and Chase was always around during that time,” said Ray Evernham, co-founder of the Camping World SRX Series. “Bill was instrumental in helping get our race teach established and competitive, and Chase saw his dad’s work effort firsthand. It’s an understatement to say how cool it’s been to see Chase grow up and become such a great race. The apple didn’t fall far from the tree.”
Bill Elliott raced for Evernham from 2001 through 2005 and the duo won four races together, including the 2002 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
