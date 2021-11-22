WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSMV) - U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn and Tom Cotton urged the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee not to send Team USA athletes to compete in the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
Blackburn, R-TN, and Cotton, R-AR, said in light of the concerns surrounding the wellbeing and freedom of tennis star Peng Shuai, it has become increasingly apparent that the safety and security of Team USA athletes cannot be guaranteed at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
“We write to express our concerns with the USOPC ability to guarantee the welfare of Team USA at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. With the Olympics being three months away, it is imperative that the USOPC take action and boycott the Beijing Olympics,” Blackburn and Cotton said in a letter sent to the USOPC.
The senators are concerned that the Communist Chinese Party’s unchecked power and zero accountability puts American athletes in danger.
“The People’s Republic of China is a country plagued with violent suppression of free speech, state-sponsored oppression and other human rights abuses,” Blackburn and Cotton wrote in the letter. “As Communist Chinese Party authorities enjoy unchecked power and zero accountability, American athletes could face severe endangerment.”
They believe the recent disappearance of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai is “an alarming reminder that Beijing will target anyone.”
“The CCP has a vile history of violating human rights and religious freedom. These concerns are especially pronounced given the use of new and emerging technologies to suppress groups including Uyghurs, Tibetans, Inner Mongolians and Hongkongers,” the senators wrote in their letter.
