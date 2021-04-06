NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Big Machine, a leading entertainment and spirits company, will be the title sponsor of the Music City Grand Prix IndyCar race in August, race organizers announced on Tuesday.

The Nashville-based multimedia conglomerate includes the Big Machine Label Group with superstar recording artists like Tim McGraw, Florida Georgia Line, Lady A and Carly Pearce; its growing spirits company, Big Machine Distillery; and Big Machine Racing.

“Having Big Machine on board is a great alignment with our brand,” said Matt Crews, CEO of Music City Grand Prix, in a news conference Tuesday afternoon. “Big Machine’s President and CEO Scott Borchetta is a racing enthusiast himself and has been an integral part of Music City Grand Prix as an owner. He will also provide his expertise in music – further proving this festival will be one of speed and sound.”

The three-day event will be held Aug. 6-8. It will be staged on a temporary 2.17-mile grand prix circuit in Nashville and around the Nissan Stadium campus. The course will cross the Cumberland River via the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge, making the Music City Grand Prix the only current event in motorsports to cross over a major body of water.

Big Machine’s presence in and around the Music City Grand Prix will include significant event branding with prominent product visibility with their full line of spirits, including Big Machine Distillery’s new Big Machine Vodka Spiked Cooler juice pouches, promotions and contests, and the integration of BMLG artists as part of the overall festival lineup.

“I’ve worked for decades bringing racing and music together and I can’t think of a better way to welcome the IndyCars back to Nashville than honoring them with our namesake,” said Borchetta at a news conference. “My very first race was an IndyCar race, the California 500, and this brings it full circle. I truly believe that we’ve created the most exciting new weekend in racing anywhere in the world and Nashville is going to roll out the red carpet.”

This multi-year commitment from Big Machine as the title sponsor of the Grand Prix shows the brand’s dedication and passion for motorsports and speaks to what Nashville is, and what this event will become this year and beyond.

