The Memphis Grizzlies (0-0) currently have +2500 odds to win the 2023-24 NBA championship as they head into the season opener at home against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, October 25 at 8:00 PM ET.

Grizzlies NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +2500 9th Bet $100 to win $2500 To Make the Finals +1200 - Bet $100 to win $1200 To Make the Playoffs -250 - Bet $250 to win $100

Grizzlies Team Stats

The Grizzlies went 51-31 last year and qualified for the playoffs, but were knocked out in the First Round.

The Grizzlies went 35-6 at home last season and 16-25 on the road.

Memphis went 3-16 as underdogs and 48-15 as favorites.

In the Southwest Division the Grizzlies were 13-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 30-22.

The Grizzlies were 7-7 last season when favored by three or fewer points, and were 41-8 when favored by 3.5 points or more.

Memphis was victorious in a pair of games when playing as an underdog of three points or fewer last season (2-4), and totaled just one win when set as an underdog of 3.5 points or more (1-12).

Grizzlies' Top Players

Desmond Bane put up 21.5 points per game last season.

Marcus Smart dished out 6.3 assists per game and Jaren Jackson Jr. grabbed 6.7 rebounds per matchup.

Bane knocked down 2.9 threes per game a season ago.

Smart collected 1.5 steals per game. Jackson averaged 3.0 blocks an outing.

