The Memphis Tigers (1-0) have the 25th-best odds among all college basketball teams to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +6000 on the moneyline.

Friday's docket includes a road matchup for the Tigers against the Missouri Tigers. Tipoff is scheduled for 9:00 PM ET. Missouri is favored by 2.5 points, and the point total is set at 159.5.

Memphis NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +6000 25th Bet $100 to win $6000 Preseason +6000 24th Bet $100 to win $6000

Memphis Team Stats

Memphis has a +17 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.0 points per game. It is putting up 94.0 points per game to rank 59th in college basketball and is giving up 77.0 per outing to rank 265th in college basketball.

Memphis Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Memphis has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Memphis Players

Jaykwon Walton leads the Tigers scoring 19.0 points per game.

Caleb Mills paces Memphis with 7.0 rebounds a game, and Jahvon Quinerly leads the team with 4.0 assists per contest.

David Jones is the top three-point shooter for the Tigers, hitting 4.0 per contest.

Memphis' steals leader is Walton, who averages 3.0 per game. Jordan Brown leads the team averaging 2.0 blocks a game.

