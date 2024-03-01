The Tennessee Volunteers (1-1) have the 12th-best odds in all of college basketball to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +2200 on the moneyline.

The Volunteers play at home against the Memphis Tigers on Monday, November 13 at 6:30 PM ET.

Volunteers NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +2200 (Bet $100 to win $2200)

Tennessee Team Stats

The Volunteers are 1-0 at home and 0-1 on the road this year.

In one-possession games, the Volunteers are 0-1. They also are winless in games decided by two possessions or less (0-1).

Tennessee has been led by its offense, as it ranks 24th-best in the nation by tallying 92.0 points per game. It ranks 288th in college basketball in points allowed (78.0 per contest).

Tennessee Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-1 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-1 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 When facing Quadrant 1 teams, Tennessee is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Tennessee is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most wins.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

