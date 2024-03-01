The Memphis Tigers (1-1) currently have the best odds in the AAC and the 49th-best odds among all college basketball teams to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +40000 on the moneyline.

Head to Ticketmaster to get tickets to see Memphis play in person!

Starting at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, the Tigers visit the Tennessee Volunteers.

Tigers NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +40000 (Bet $100 to win $40000)

Head to BetMGM to place a futures bet today!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Memphis Team Stats

The Tigers are 1-0 at home and 0-1 on the road this year.

Memphis ranks 163rd in the nation with 71.0 points per game this season. At the other end, it ranks 143rd with 59.0 points allowed per contest.

Looking to place a futures bet on Memphis? Sign up with BetMGM today to make your picks!

Memphis Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-1 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-1 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Memphis has one loss versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.

Memphis has one win against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the country.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.