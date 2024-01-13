Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Vanderbilt Commodores (4-8, 0-0 SEC) meet a fellow SEC team, the Ole Miss Rebels (12-0, 0-0 SEC), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET and you can watch via SEC Network.
Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Ezra Manjon: 15.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Evan Taylor: 9.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tyrin Lawrence: 12.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jason Rivera-Torres: 7.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ven-Allen Lubin: 10.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.0 BLK
Ole Miss Players to Watch
- Allen Flanigan: 16.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Matthew Murrell: 16.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaylen Murray: 15.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jaemyn Brakefield: 10.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jamarion Sharp: 3.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.7 BLK
Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Stat Comparison
|Ole Miss Rank
|Ole Miss AVG
|Vanderbilt AVG
|Vanderbilt Rank
|163rd
|75.9
|Points Scored
|68.4
|308th
|91st
|66.9
|Points Allowed
|72.5
|219th
|256th
|34.8
|Rebounds
|36.5
|193rd
|276th
|8.0
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|203rd
|154th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|7.2
|220th
|54th
|16.2
|Assists
|10.5
|338th
|60th
|10.3
|Turnovers
|10.8
|94th
