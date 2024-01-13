The Tennessee Volunteers (9-3, 0-0 SEC) face a fellow SEC squad, the Georgia Bulldogs (10-3, 0-0 SEC), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Stegeman Coliseum. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN2.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Tennessee vs. Georgia Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Tennessee Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Players to Watch

Josiah-Jordan James: 11.6 PTS, 7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.6 PTS, 7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Jonas Aidoo: 11 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK

11 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK Dalton Knecht: 15.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Santiago Vescovi: 7.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

7.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Zakai Zeigler: 7.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Players to Watch

Noah Thomasson: 12.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Silas Demary Jr.: 8.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK RJ Melendez: 9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Jabri Abdur-Rahim: 13.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Russel Tchewa: 6.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee vs. Georgia Stat Comparison

Georgia Rank Georgia AVG Tennessee AVG Tennessee Rank 175th 75.4 Points Scored 77.1 134th 137th 69.4 Points Allowed 65.5 57th 128th 37.8 Rebounds 39.4 74th 273rd 8 Off. Rebounds 10.2 94th 136th 8 3pt Made 8.3 97th 233rd 12.8 Assists 16.3 52nd 111th 11 Turnovers 10.5 72nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.