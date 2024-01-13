Saturday's OVC slate includes the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-9, 0-1 OVC) versus the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-8, 1-0 OVC), at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Tennessee Tech vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Information

Tennessee Tech Players to Watch

  • Jayvis Harvey: 15.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Daniel Egbuniwe: 7.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • David Early: 15.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Josiah Davis: 11.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Rodney Johnson Jr.: 12.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Southeast Missouri State Players to Watch

  • Rob Martin: 11.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Aquan Smart: 10.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Adam Larson: 10.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Braxton Stacker: 7.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • TJ Biel: 7.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Tennessee Tech vs. Southeast Missouri State Stat Comparison

Tennessee Tech Rank Tennessee Tech AVG Southeast Missouri State AVG Southeast Missouri State Rank
273rd 71.1 Points Scored 71.3 268th
311th 77.2 Points Allowed 75.9 293rd
332nd 32.7 Rebounds 34.1 278th
362nd 4.9 Off. Rebounds 9.3 172nd
245th 6.8 3pt Made 7.2 220th
248th 12.6 Assists 13.8 160th
133rd 11.2 Turnovers 13.2 294th

