Tennessee State vs. Lindenwood January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Lindenwood Lions (6-7, 0-0 OVC) face a fellow OVC team, the Tennessee State Tigers (7-7, 0-1 OVC), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Gentry Complex. The game will tip off at 4:30 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
Tennessee State vs. Lindenwood Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Tennessee State Players to Watch
- Kinyon Hodges: 10.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaylen Jones: 11.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Marcus Fitzgerald Jr.: 10.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Christian Brown: 14.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Lindenwood Players to Watch
- Keenon Cole: 17.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Darius Beane: 13.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jeremiah Talton: 7.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Colin Ruffin: 4.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaylon McDaniel: 6.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
Tennessee State vs. Lindenwood Stat Comparison
|Tennessee State Rank
|Tennessee State AVG
|Lindenwood AVG
|Lindenwood Rank
|142nd
|76.7
|Points Scored
|67.5
|321st
|237th
|73.2
|Points Allowed
|71.5
|197th
|180th
|36.7
|Rebounds
|33.0
|321st
|146th
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.0
|276th
|197th
|7.4
|3pt Made
|4.7
|352nd
|227th
|12.9
|Assists
|8.2
|361st
|165th
|11.6
|Turnovers
|11.6
|165th
