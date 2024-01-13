The Lipscomb Bisons (9-6, 0-0 ASUN) play the Austin Peay Governors (7-7, 0-0 ASUN) in a clash of ASUN teams at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Lipscomb vs. Austin Peay Game Information

Lipscomb Players to Watch

Will Pruitt: 12.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Derrin Boyd: 17.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Joe Anderson: 6.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Owen McCormack: 9.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK A.J McGinnis: 11.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Austin Peay Players to Watch

Demarcus Sharp: 18.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 4.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

18.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 4.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Ja'Monta Black: 12.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Dezi Jones: 9.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Dez White: 9.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Sai Witt: 7.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Lipscomb vs. Austin Peay Stat Comparison

Lipscomb Rank Lipscomb AVG Austin Peay AVG Austin Peay Rank 59th 80.6 Points Scored 67.1 327th 237th 73.2 Points Allowed 64.3 42nd 212th 36.1 Rebounds 34.7 258th 303rd 7.5 Off. Rebounds 9.4 165th 59th 9.1 3pt Made 7.5 181st 128th 14.3 Assists 10.9 336th 141st 11.3 Turnovers 9.2 17th

