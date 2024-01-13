Saturday's SoCon schedule includes the Furman Paladins (6-7, 0-0 SoCon) against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-5, 0-0 SoCon), at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

East Tennessee State vs. Furman Game Information

East Tennessee State Players to Watch

Quimari Peterson: 14.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaden Seymour: 14.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Ebby Asamoah: 15.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Karon Boyd: 8.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jadyn Parker: 6.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK

Furman Players to Watch

JP Pegues: 18.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Garrett Hien: 9.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Pjay Smith Jr.: 11.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Carter Whitt: 8.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Marcus Foster: 19.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

East Tennessee State vs. Furman Stat Comparison

Furman Rank Furman AVG East Tennessee State AVG East Tennessee State Rank 22nd 84.7 Points Scored 72.2 250th 345th 80.2 Points Allowed 67.7 106th 58th 39.8 Rebounds 39.8 58th 122nd 9.8 Off. Rebounds 11.8 28th 38th 9.5 3pt Made 7.8 153rd 16th 18.2 Assists 11.2 327th 336th 14.3 Turnovers 11.7 174th

