The Indiana State Sycamores (11-2, 2-0 MVC) face the Belmont Bruins (9-4, 2-0 MVC) in a matchup of MVC squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Belmont vs. Indiana State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Belmont Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Belmont Players to Watch

Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 16.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Malik Dia: 16.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

16.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Cade Tyson: 17.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Jayce Willingham: 8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Isaiah Walker: 6.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Indiana State Players to Watch

Isaiah Swope: 19.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Robbie Avila: 15.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Ryan Conwell: 15.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Jayson Kent: 12.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Julian Larry: 10.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Belmont vs. Indiana State Stat Comparison

Indiana State Rank Indiana State AVG Belmont AVG Belmont Rank 10th 87.2 Points Scored 81.1 53rd 209th 72.1 Points Allowed 79.2 337th 284th 34.1 Rebounds 34.4 274th 352nd 6.2 Off. Rebounds 6.8 335th 6th 11.3 3pt Made 8.5 89th 22nd 17.7 Assists 15.1 96th 155th 11.5 Turnovers 12.8 267th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.